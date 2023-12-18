Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani dubs Shah Rukh Khan's starrer his career's 'most challenging' film for THIS reason
Rajkumar Hirani reveals that Dunki stands out as the most challenging film in his illustrious career. Nonetheless, he expresses having a ton of fun during the filming process. Read more!
As the countdown to the highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki narrows to just three days, the excitement has soared to its peak. The trailer and songs have garnered warm acclaim, and promotional activities are in full swing. In a recent release, the makers treated the audience to a new video titled 'Dunki Diaries,' featuring discussions among SRK, Taapsee Pannu, and director Rajkumar Hirani on various aspects of the film. In this candid chat, Hirani disclosed that Dunki stands out as the most challenging movie he has ever undertaken.
Rajkumar Hirani shares that despite Dunki being a challenging film, he had a great time making it
During the discussion, Rajkumar Hirani explicitly referred to Dunki as his most challenging film. He explained that the complexity stemmed from the film's extensive shooting locations worldwide and its narrative inspired by real-life events, requiring a delicate balance of humor, drama, romance, and action. Despite the formidable task, Hirani expressed that the process was immensely enjoyable.
Shah Rukh Khan joined in, emphasizing the film's foundation in real-life experiences, depicting themes of homecoming and pursuing dreams beyond geographical boundaries, making it relatable to a wide audience.
