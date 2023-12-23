Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani on why it took 20 years to work with Shah Rukh Khan; says ‘I was enamored by his charm’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been on a roll this year. From Pathaan to fan favorite Jawan, the actor has delivered back-to-back superhit performances this year. With his latest release, Dunki, Khan has proved all over again that he is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason.

Recently, Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani opened up on his experience of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that he used to put on an eye mask and earplugs during his shots. In addition to that, the filmmaker also revealed why it took him decades to collaborate with the actor.

Rajkumar Hirani opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, says ‘I was enamoured by his charm’

Ever since Dunki hit the big screen, fans have been left in a frenzy. Now, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is known to have come up with many successful films in the past, has shared how working with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie was an absolute pleasure for him. Furthermore, he also discussed how he would put on an eyemask and earplugs at the time of SRK’s shots as he would deliver unblemished performances.

“I was enamoured by his charm. I would put on an eye mask and earplugs when he was giving a shot. Once he finished, my assistant would tell me, 'Sir, shot khatam ho gaya hai,’ and then I would open my eyes (laughs). Jokes apart, he is an amazing actor and an even better person,” he told News18.

Rajkumar Hirani on why it took him years to work with Shah Rukh Khan

The director proceeded to share with the news portal that he decided to work with King Khan when he was studying at a film institute. He went into a flashback and recalled how he was impressed by his performance and decided that he would collaborate with him once he graduated from the school. However, by that time, the actor had already bagged his first film and began rejoicing in the fame of being a superstar; hence, he had to wait for a long time to approach him.



“It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star (laughs). So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film," the director mentioned.

