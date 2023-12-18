Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani reveals Sham Kaushal was ‘concerned’ while filming action sequences with Vicky Kaushal

Before the much-anticipated release of his latest movie Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, director Rajkumar Hirani, and the two lead stars engaged in a warm conversation. They discussed the film's origin story and various aspects of its production.

Rajkumar Hirani on Sham Kaushal

During their discussion, Rajkumar Hirani revealed details about his excellent working relationship with stunt director Sham Kaushal. He mentioned how, in the early stages of their collaboration, Kaushal would encourage him to include action sequences in his films.

Looking back on his collaboration with action coordinator Sham Kaushal since 3 Idiots, Rajkumar Hirani humorously commented on the limited presence of action sequences in his previous films, saying, “You know how many action sequences were there in my previous films,” emphasising their near absence, which led Shah Rukh Khan to wonder, why did he even have an action director in his films.

He then mentioned that Sham Kaushal, dissatisfied with handling minor tasks like ensuring actor safety in slapping scenes, started pushing to be involved in the scriptwriting process. He added, “When I reminded him that my scripts don’t usually require action sequences, he would say it doesn’t matter, as his plan was to introduce four goons as soon as the hero left his house to get into the car.”

Rajkumar Hirani shared that it was the first time Sham Kaushal choreographed actual action sequences in his films. SRK added humorously that, in response to Sham's continuous requests, Hirani included Sham's son Vicky in a scene where he was on-screen beaten up by his father's stuntmen.

Speaking about the same, he said, “So, this is the first time where he is choreographing proper action scenes in my movies,” the filmmaker mentioned, prompting SRK to quickly inject his signature wit and point out that, “to retaliate against Sham’s persistent requests, Hirani featured the latter’s son Vicky in a scenario where he was beaten up on-screen by his own father’s stuntmen,” sparking laughter from Hirani and Taapsee. “But Sham becomes quite concerned whenever filming action sequences with Vicky Kaushal.”

Rajkumar Hirani reveals Dunki's origin story

In the video shared by Red Chillies Entertainment, Raju Hirani discussed the inspiration behind Dunki. He mentioned the abundance of houses in Jalandhar, Punjab, where cement planes are installed on rooftops. According to him, it is a tradition in that area to place a cement plane when someone from the family goes to the US or Canada. Intrigued by this practice, Hirani initiated research that eventually became the foundation for Dunki.

About Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is the result of the first collaboration between Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan (SRK). Despite Hirani's earlier offer, their paths didn't align until now. The film also features Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kocchar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subhash. Dunki explores the concept of the Donkey flight, depicting the illegal transportation of people to countries like the US or Canada. Set for a theatrical release on December 21st, 2023, this movie marks a significant moment in the collaboration between Hirani and SRK.

Until now, the creators have unveiled multiple songs from the movie, such as Lutt Putt Gaya, O Mahi, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and Banda. Through the 'Dunki drop' promotions, the team has effectively piqued the audience's curiosity.

