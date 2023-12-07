Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani shares story behind casting Vicky Kaushal in Shah Rukh Khan-led film

After giving masterpieces like 3 Idiots and PK, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is coming up with the comedy-drama film Dunki. In it, the actor-director duo Hirani and Vicky Kaushal have joined hands again after Sanju. Recently, Hirani spoke about the special role he crafted for Vicky Kaushal in the Shah Rukh Khan-led film.

Rajkumar Hirani talks about Vicky Kaushal's role in Dunki

Back in 2018, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Hirani joined hands for Sanju, in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen in the shoes of actor Sanjay Dutt. Vicky brought life to Kamli's character in the film with his performance and subtle Gujarati accent. With his supporting role, the actor left the masses impressed. Now, cinephiles will get to see more of Vicky's charisma and caliber as this actor-director duo is returning to the big screen with yet another interesting character in Dunki.

Having said that, there's an interesting back story of how Hirani managed to cast the Sam Bahadur actor in the Shah Rukh Khan-led movie. The director once told Vicky's father, action director Sham Kaushal, that there is a very special role in Dunki that he would have offered to Vicky. But he won't because it's not the lead. However, Vicky called Rajkumar Hirani the same evening and said, 'I'm willing to play any role in your film. No one else will do it but me'. A glimpse of Vicky's special appearance was seen in the film's trailer in Dunki Drop 4, which has kept cinephiles curious.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal opened up on his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal shared his experience of sharing screen time with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Calling the opportunity 'a dream come true', the actor said, "Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you."

About Dunki

Produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is set to be theatrically released worldwide on December 21. We will also be seeing actors like Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Dia Mirza, and many others spread their magic on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Vicky Kaushal on why he thinks Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood