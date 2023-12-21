Dunki Screening: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Hrithik Roshan arrive; Vicky Kaushal attends with family

It’s been months since the hype around Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki has been created. After multiple drops and public appearances, the megastar is all set to entertain the audience with the comedy-drama film. Just a day before its worldwide release, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by many celebrities.

Bollywood stars attend Dunki screening

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday on November 2, the makers of Dunki released its teaser as part of Dunki: Drop 1. Since then, cinephiles have been counting days, eager to see what the star has in store for them. Well, the day has finally come and it’s just a matter of hours before the film will make its worldwide theatrical release. Today, December 20, a special screening was also hosted in the city.

Among the many celebs who arrived at the event was SRK, whose swanky luxury car was spotted entering the venue with his security personnel. His wife, Gauri Khan, was engrossed in her phone as she came to support her husband.

After wrapping up the shoot for Fighter, Hrithik Roshan came to root for the Dunki team. He was dressed casually in a beige t-shirt and a pair of pants, donning fancy eyewear.

Vicky Kaushal came alone to the premiere. The paparazzi captured the star entering the premises where the movie was being screened. For the night out, he kept it casual in a white t-shirt and a black cap. As he smiles and waves at the cameramen, the paps wish him well. The actor will be making a special appearance in the film.

To support Vicky, his family arrived. His brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, was seen entering the venue with their father, action director Sham Kaushal, and mom, Veena Kaushal. The Shiddat actor arrived wearing a blue shirt, while his dad wore a crisp white shirt for the event.

About Dunki

The Rajkumar Hirani-backed movie is set in a small village in Punjab and revolves around friends who dream of flying to England for better opportunities. But since they couldn’t pass the immigration exam, they decided to go the ‘donkey flight’ route and try to illegally cross borders and reach a foreign country. As the film will be released tomorrow, December 22, we will get to know if they were successful in their journey or not.

