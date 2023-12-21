Dunki: Shaan BREAKS silence on why his song Durr Kahi Durr has been dropped from Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Shaan took to his X and expressed excitement over watching Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. In addition to this, he also cleared the reason behind his song Durr Kahi Durr dropped from the film.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has been released in the theaters today. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has already been generating immense on social media. While ardent fans couldn’t stop gushing over it after watching the superstar spreading his magic on screen, several Bollywood celebrities have also lauded the film. On the other hand, the ever so versatile singer Shaan also expressed his excitement about watching the film and also cleared the air about his song not being included in the film.
Shaan spills beans on his song Durr Kahi Durr dropped from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki
Today, on December 21, veteran singer Shaan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and penned a long note expressing his enthusiasm on watching Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and shed light on the reason behind his track Durr Kahi Durr dropped from the film.
Calling it a ‘Dunki day’, the singer wrote, “Good Morning !!! Aaj #Dunki Day hai … im super excited!! CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IT !! I’m sure Everyone is Going to love the Movie !!! I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film ..”
He further continues writing, “the song, a beautiful breezy duet ( with @shreyaghoshal ) “Durr kahi Durr” was recorded and also picturised in Kashmir .. but on the edit table .. it was #RajuHirani ‘s call to drop the song .. (after a lot of contemplation.. ) He was very transparent about it with me.. and I really appreciate that.. and I fully understand that the Film is top priority. Hopefully You will get to hear the Song in His Future Project .. but not in #Dunki ..”
Take a look:
Fans reaction to the post
The tweet shared by the singer left fans reacting to the post as they requested the singer to release the track. A fan wrote, “Was expecting something memorable like "Char Kadam" from you after a long time.. Can you ask them to release it as a deleted song later..” and another fan commented, “Please.. sir oh ganna baat main release kardoo aap”
The long-awaited collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has hit the theaters today. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others in pivotal roles.
