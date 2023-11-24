Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapse Pannu romancing in Lutt Putt Gaya reminds netizens of THIS movie

On his 58th birthday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a present to his fans and released the teaser of his upcoming comedy film Dunki as part of Drop 1. Then on November 22, a romantic song from his film was unveiled as part of Drop 2. After watching the song, people online were reminded of SRK’s 2008 romantic comedy film. Read on to know what we’re talking about.

Shah Rukh Khan’s song Lutt Putt Gaya in Dunki reminds netizens of THIS movie

The romantic song titled Lutt Putt Gaya features Shah Rukh Khan romancing his co-star Taapsee Pannu in Dunki. The peppy and light-hearted number got everyone grooving. However, the scene where both of them pray together at a religious place and SRK looks at Taapsee lovingly reminds them of Surinder Sahni (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Taani Surinder Sahni (played by Anushka Sharma) in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Sharing screengrabs from both the films side-by-side, a user shared on X, “Time changes, only #ShahRukhKhan doesn't change. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Back (2023)”.

Another user commented, “Rab ne bana di jodi wala Shah Rukh.”

A third tweet reads, “Rab ne Bana di Jodi Vibes in #LuttPuttGaya from #DunkiDrop2. Loving everything about #Dunki”

“Then & Now Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi X Dunki Same Vibes,” penned a fourth user.

A following tweet read, “Watched Lutt Putt Gaya song. Beautiful song and it reminds me of one of my most favourite film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”

One more tweet mentions, “Dunki is having the best elements of all your films! We can feel the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Moment as well. How special is the song Lutt Putt Gaya for you?”

Take a look at some more similar reactions to the song:

In the song, SRK’s character Hardy can be seen as a hopeless romantic who is immensely in love with Taapsee’s character Manu. The sweet track sung by Arijit Singh is sure to make it to your playlist. Composed by Pritam, the song has lyrics by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. After much anticipation, the Rajkumar Hirani helmed comedy film is set to release on December 21, 2023.

