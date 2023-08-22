Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer teaser to drop on THIS day

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki is also one of the most highly anticipated releases of this year, just like Jawan. The official trailer, songs, and promotional content for the movie of the SRK and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee, have been gaining significant love and attention, and positive feedback worldwide. At the same time, the official teaser for the comedy-drama film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is reportedly set to drop soon. Here’s what we know.

Teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to drop soon

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, the Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani will be dropped during the Diwali season this year. “The teaser of the most awaited film of the year, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan might arrive in Diwali season. Raju sir is planning to release the Dunki teaser on Diwali and is planning to start working on the same at the earliest,” the source informed the portal.

It is also believed that the teaser might be attached to the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, as the film is also slated to release around Diwali. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet. WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FILM DUNKI HERE:

About Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles and Vicky Kaushal in a significant role. During April, the makers of the film took to their social media handles to announce the release date of the film through a hilarious video of SRK and the Hirani where the Pathaan actor is seen appreciating the films made by the filmmaker after which the director offers him the film. The film’s plot is centered around the concept of illegal immigration using the 'Donkey Flight' method and has been attracting attention ever since it was revealed. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the highly anticipated film Dunki is all set for a theatrical release on 22nd December 2023, during Christmas.

