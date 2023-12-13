Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan begins countdown with new POSTER; pens, 'Hardy hai ready'
Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new poster of Dunki featuring him and Taapsee Pannu. The movie will also star actors Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been on a roll this year. With the year commencing with fan favorite Pathaan to the recent Jawan, King Khan has been invincible. Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of his next venture, Dunki. Just like fans, Shah Rukh Khan too seems to be waiting with bated breath for the film’s release as he has already begun the countdown.
Interestingly, the actor also dropped a new poster from the movie featuring himself and actress Taapsee Pannu. Have a look inside.
Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster of Dunki as he awaits the film’s release, says ‘Bas din bache hai aath'
Khan seems to be all pumped with energy to welcome Dunki on the big screen and his enthusiasm seems quite evident as he has commenced the countdown to the movie’s release. Notably, he also dropped a new poster featuring himself and his co-actress Taapsee Pannu wherein they can be seen enveloped in their characters.
Dropping the poster, the actor wrote, “Hardy hai ready..Uski girl-wali friend Manu ke saath ..Apne dost, bhai, behen, family ko free rakho…Le kar aa jao sabka pakad ke haath, Bas din bache hai aath! 8 Days To Go For #Dunki.”
Fans are ‘ready’ for Dunki’s release
As the Baadshaah of Bollywood shared the new poster of the movie, his fans were quick to react to his post. Meanwhile, several also pitched in to showcase their zeal for the movie’s release.
“We are ready” “Waiting for Dunki” “Mega Blockbuster Loading” “We are ready” “SRK phr say aa rahy hain (SRK is coming again)” “Love you king khan” “Excited for it” read some comments on the actor’s post.
More about Dunki
The film has been written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, and it has been jointly produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the movie will also feature Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal among others.
Notably, the plot of Dunki revolves around an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight and it has been filmed across several locations of India and also globally.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan ‘hardly’ knew anything about 'Dunki thing' before the film; reveals his ‘emotional weak point’
