Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan drops NEW countdown poster with Taapsee Pannu: '7 din baad aayenge'
Shah Rukh Khan recently dropped the new countdown poster of his upcoming film Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and penned a poem to remind that the film will hit theaters in 7 days.
Shah Rukh Khan has had a successful year, starting with the beloved film Pathaan and ending with the recent hit Jawan. Currently, he is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming project, Dunki. Just like his fans, Shah Rukh Khan is also eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens and has been doing the countdown sincerely on his social media handle. The actor has dropped a new poster featuring himself along with Taapsee Pannu as he does the countdown for the release date.
Shah Rukh Khan drops a new poster of Dunki to mark the countdown
Today on December 14, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster of his upcoming film Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani to remind the audience that only 7 more days are left for the film to hit the big screens. The poster featured Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.
Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan penned a poem which read, “Suit-boot pehen kar
ho jao taiyyaar..
Humse milne ke liye
You won’t have to go Far
Leke aao biwi, girlfriend
ya jisse bhi karte ho pyaar
7 din baad aayenge aapse milne
Hardy, Manu aur uske yaar.
7 Days to go for #Dunki”
TAKE A LOOK:
