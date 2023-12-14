Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan drops NEW countdown poster with Taapsee Pannu: '7 din baad aayenge'

Shah Rukh Khan has had a successful year, starting with the beloved film Pathaan and ending with the recent hit Jawan. Currently, he is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming project, Dunki. Just like his fans, Shah Rukh Khan is also eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens and has been doing the countdown sincerely on his social media handle. The actor has dropped a new poster featuring himself along with Taapsee Pannu as he does the countdown for the release date.

Shah Rukh Khan drops a new poster of Dunki to mark the countdown

Today on December 14, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster of his upcoming film Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani to remind the audience that only 7 more days are left for the film to hit the big screens. The poster featured Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan penned a poem which read, “Suit-boot pehen kar

ho jao taiyyaar..

Humse milne ke liye

You won’t have to go Far

Leke aao biwi, girlfriend

ya jisse bhi karte ho pyaar

7 din baad aayenge aapse milne

Hardy, Manu aur uske yaar.

7 Days to go for #Dunki”

