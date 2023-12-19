Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan drops NEW intriguing poster ahead of release; fans react

With the way Shah Rukh Khan ruled 2023 with movies like Jawan and Pathaan, cinephiles are excited to see what else is he going to serve them in Dunki. The excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high as the movie inches toward its release date. A while ago, SRK dropped a new poster of the comedy-drama.

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for Dunki

In a matter of just two days, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen again on the big screen. As he joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for the comedy-drama film Dunki, cinephiles jumped with joy. A while ago, the megastar took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a new poster for the movie.

In the intriguing poster, we see Vikram Kochhar, SRK, and Taapsee Pannu standing in a desert looking at their shadows leaving the land. While sharing it online, he started a countdown for the movie and penned, “Dunki, apne RISHTE peeche chhod aate hain. Ek din wahi RISHTE, unhe ghar wapas kheench laate hain. 2 days to go for #Dunki.”

Take a look:

Fans react to new poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

The admirers of King Khan couldn’t hold on to their excitement. Hence, they took to the comments section to express how pumped they are. A user penned, “Can't wait to witness the journey...Jaana aur aana..Hardy K saath..."Ghar" rahega hamesha Dil K pass,” while another wrote, “Sr aap so jao Dunki blockbuster hone se koi rok Nahin payega.” A third commented, “This is what we call a poster.”

Advertisement

Dunki advance booking commenced

If you want to see SRK spreading his magic in Dunki on the first day then you should consider booking your seats. That’s because the advance booking of the film has already started on a rather encouraging note. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, nearly 1.25 lakh tickets have already been sold in the top national chains for day one of the film’s release. Moreover, it’s expected to reach a much higher number owing to the fact that there’s still one day to go for the film’s theatrical debut.

About Dunki

All set to be released worldwide on December 21, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by SRK under his production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Shah Rukh, Taapsee, and Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal will be making a special appearance, while actors like Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subhash also have key roles to play. While talking about the film earlier in a video, the filmmaker called Dunki the most challenging movie he has ever made.

ALSO READ: Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sells 1.25 lakh tickets for day 1 in top national chains already