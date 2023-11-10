Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan drops new posters with Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu; says THIS about ‘family’

Dunki is one of the most awaited films in 2023. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. A few days ago, the makers of the film dropped Dunki Drop 1 aka the teaser of the film and they also shared new posters a few days ago. Now, today, November 10, on the occasion of Dhanteras, SRK shared new posters of Dunki.

Dunki new posters ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and shared two new posters from his upcoming film Dunki. Sharing the posters featuring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others, he wrote, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

The first poster reads, "Apno Ke Saath Manaye Diwali."The second poster's text reads, "Yeh Naya Saal Apno Ke Naal."

Take a look:

Sharing the same posters, Taapsee wrote on her Instagram, "Diwali ho ya naya saal, celebration ka asli maza hoga apno ke naal. Kyuki main aur mere yaar are ready for dhamaal!"

Narrating a story of love and friendship, Dunki is a heart-warming tale of friends who embark on a difficult yet life-changing journey, taking them away from home to fulfill a dream.

Dunki teaser to be attached with Tiger 3

According to Bollywood Hungama, the first teaser of Shah Rukh starrer Dunki will be attached to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 in cinema halls across the world.

A source told the portal, "Dunki is the next biggest Indian feature film after Tiger 3 and it's the most obvious call to bring out the teaser with this actioner reaching out to a wide section of audience. All it took was a call from SRK to his two friends, Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan." The source also stated that the teaser of Dunki will be screened across the globe with Tiger 3 on the big screen, preparing the audience for a roller coaster journey at Christmas.

Meanwhile, Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

