Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan drops POSTERS with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal; says ‘bahot kuch share karna baaki hai’

After his latest venture Jawan became a grand success, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his next release, Dunki, which will also star Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu. Notably, the makers of the film had earlier released Dunki Drop 1, giving fans a glimpse of the film.

In an update, Shah Rukh Khan has recently unveiled two new posters of the film, which features him in a dashing avatar. Other stars of the film including Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu can also be seen in the posters. Sharing them, Shah Rukh also penned an interesting note. Take a look inside!

Dunki’s posters featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu are out now

The Jawan actor posted two new posters of Dunki on his social media account today. The first one shows Shah Rukh Khan wearing a pair of sunglasses and appearing in an intriguing avatar. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu can also be seen in the poster, and their simple yet captivating avatar is surely unmissable from the new poster of Dunki.

The second poster released showed King Khan and Pannu in what seems to be like a desert and the perplexed look on their faces is surely what sparks a sense of curiosity amongst fans.

As Shah Rukh Khan shared the posters on his X account, he wrote in the caption, “Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne “Ullu ke patthon” ko imagine kiya tha…. Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai…(We are looking just the way Rajkumar Hirani had envisioned us. There is a lot more that has to be shared about them)."



Dunki is a comedy-drama film and has been helmed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Starring King Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vicky Kaushal in key roles, the film is slated for its release in India on the 22nd of December, calling for double Christmas celebrations.

Notably, during the recently held SRKDay event, the Baadshaah of Bollywood spoke about his upcoming venture at length and said that the romance that audience will get to see in the movie is going to be 'beautiful' and added that being the lead actor, he will be seen leading the film.

"I see Raju sir’s film as a mala. I am the thread that puts all the beads together but I am not the main locket,” SRK said and also added how he had a fun time working with his co-stars and imbibed a lot by working on Dunki.

