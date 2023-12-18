Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan has hilarious reaction when asked to show his abs; 'Deepika Padukone ho to dikhau'

With just three days remaining until the much-anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, the excitement has reached a crescendo. The trailer and songs have been warmly received, and the promotional activities are in full swing.

Recently, the Bollywood icon made a memorable visit to Dubai, where he not only interacted with fans but also showcased his timeless dance moves to his iconic songs. In a playful moment when asked to reveal his abs, SRK responded with a humorous reply that quickly became an internet sensation.

Shah Rukh Khan jokes that he would show his abs if Deepika Padukone were there

During the Dubai event, the host cheekily requested Shah Rukh Khan to flaunt his abs for the audience. The Pathaan actor responded with his trademark wit, saying, "Abs ke paise lagte hain bhai. Kehta hai abs dikhao. Deepika Padukone ho to dikhau, Deepika Padukone thodi na hai tu." In English, this humorous reply translates to, "Flashing abs requires some cash, buddy. You requested an abs display, and I would've been obliged if Deepika Padukone had been around. You're not Deepika Padukone, bro."

This clever and amusing comeback not only left the host amused but also had the audience in stitches, creating a lighthearted and memorable moment at the event.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's exciting lineup of upcoming movies

SRK is set to shine in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also has Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in essential roles. The comedy-drama film revolves around a group of friends aspiring to relocate abroad, with SRK's character, Hardy, playing a pivotal role in their endeavors. Scheduled for release on December 21, 2023, the film is eagerly awaited by fans.

Meanwhile, Deepika is preparing for her role as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the highly-anticipated film Fighter, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, the actress is set to portray cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, featuring a star-studded cast. She is also slated to appear in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

