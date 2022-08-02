Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan intently listens to director Rajkumar Hirani in this leaked pic from Budapest

All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan ever since he announced his series of films. The excitement levels of the fans skyrocketed after he announced that he would be doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki. Well, he is currently in London shooting for it and several pictures from the sets of his looks have been going viral on social media. Recently, a picture of SRK and Taapsee Pannu from the streets of London had gone viral and now yet another picture of the duo along with director Rajkumar Hirani has surfaced on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Kumar Hirani’s picture from Budapest goes viral

A fan page, The_Faizan, shared this picture of the Dunki team from Budapest. In the picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan in all-black attire. He has an intense look on his face as he seems to be in the middle of a conversation with Rajkumar Hirani. The director too is looking at SRK and is talking to him.

Check out the picture:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Recently the first look of Deepika from the film was released. Apart from this, Khan will next feature in Atlee's highly-anticipated film, Jawan. He will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time and will also share the screen with Nayanthara. It will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

After Manmarziyaan, Taapsee will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap yet again for Dobaaraa. The trailer of the film dropped recently, and it has left the audience quite intrigued and excited to watch what can be called a ‘mind-bending thriller’. The film is set to release on the 19th of August, 2022. Taapsee also has Blurr in the pipeline. Directed by Ajay Bahl, this horror thriller is the remake of another Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. A recent report in Mid-Day suggested that Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane’s pulpy thriller, Haseen Dilruba will be back with a sequel.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan 'offended' Satya's JD Chakravarthy with his joke after watching the film​