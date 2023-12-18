Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan jokes Vicky Kaushal would have married him instead of Katrina Kaif; here’s why
Shah Rukh Khan opened up on sharing a great bond with Vicky Kaushal during the shoot of Dunki. The film will be released in December 2023.
Dunki is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is coming back again on big screens to showcase his acting magic. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. In a recent video shared by the makers, SRK talked about his upcoming release Dunki with Taapsee and director Rajkumar Hirani. He also opened up about the bond he developed with actor Vicky Kaushal while shooting and joked that Vicky would have married him instead of Katrina Kaif.
Shah Rukh Khan on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
A while ago, the makers of Dunki dropped a new video on their YouTube channel, titled Dunki Diaries. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen interacting with Taapsee Pannu and the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani about topics related to Dunki.
During the session, SRK shared an anecdote from shooting the classroom scenes in the film. Joking about how Vicky Kauhsal would have married him instead of Katrina Kaif King Khan added, "Classrooms ke jo scenes hain... iske ander ek aisa scene hai jaha main nimbu brother ban chuka hu Vicky Kaushal ka. Log blood brothers bante ha, main nimbu brothers ban chuka hu. Bohut prem ho chuka hai. Ek do baar toh usne mujhe phone kar ke bhi bola ki 'Katrina se maine jaldi shaadi kar li... agar shaadi nahi ki hoti toh main aap se kar leta! (The classrooms scenes, there is a scene where I have become the lemon-brother of Vicky. People become blood brothers, but we became lemon brothers. We were in love. A few times, he even shared that I married Katrina Kaif too soon or else I would have married you)"
On the other hand, Rajkumar Hirani further added he was surprised to see that after one scene in the film, Shah Rukh licked a piece of lemon and then passed it to Vicky Kaushal and he licked it too. Shah Rukh then joked that even now they meet sometimes and share the same lemon.
More about Dunki
Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.
