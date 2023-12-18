Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan praises co-star Vicky Kaushal; calls him 'one of the finest actors' he has worked with

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Recently, King Khan spoke about his experience of working with Vicky and called him one of the finest actors he has ever worked with.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Vicky Kaushal

According to News 18, Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai to promote Dunki and in one event spoke about his co-star Vicky Kaushal. SRK showered praises on Vicky and said that he got to learn a lot from him. He said, “Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. (And when you watch Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him) He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him."

Shah Rukh Khan danced to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Lutt Putt Gaya

At the Dubai event, the Pathaan actor promoted Dunki and was seen grooving to songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Lutt Putt Gaya. Donned in a blue shirt, gray pants, and a leather jacket, accompanied by sunglasses, SRK looked absolutely dapper. He was successfully able to captivate the audience at the venue.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani among others. Dunki is backed by presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films and is slated to be released theatrically on December 21st.

SRK was earlier seen in Atlee's action thriller film Jawan which turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Prior to that, he made a comeback after nearly five years with Pathaan which was also a major success.

