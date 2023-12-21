Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS after fans dance during Gaiety’s 5:55 am show: ‘Hope you all get entertained’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has delivered back to back super hit performances this year. From beginning the year with Pathaan to taking the fans by a surprise with Jawan, King Khan has been invincible. The actor is now all set to set the big screen on fire once again as his latest venture Dunki releases today, on December 21.

The day totally calls for a celebrations for all the SRKians out there. Notably, a 5:55 am show was held at the Gaiety cinema this morning and now, visuals have started pouring in depicting the enthusiasm of fans being at peak as they can be seen dancing their hearts out. Read on to know how Shah Rukh Khan responded to the videos.

After Gaiety cinema holds 5:55 am show for Dunki, fans dance their hearts out and light crackers

The release of the highly anticipated Dunki marks the end of the wait of Shah Rukh Khan fans. To celebrate the day, the renowned Gaiety cinema even held a 5:55 am show for the movie and it turns out to be the earliest show in the history of this cinema hall. Following its release, fans have now flocked to the location and lit crackers to celebrate the day. They can also be seen holding a poster of Dunki and dancing to the beats of Dhol.

The visuals have now caught the eyeballs of King Khan as he responded to the videos. “Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. (Now go and watch the movie or will you keep wrestling outside the theater?) Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it. #Dunki,” said the actor to one of the videos.

He also thanked his fans for such an overwhelming gesture on the day of the release of the film and hoped that they found its content to be gripping. “Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki,” said the superstar.

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features actors Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film revolves around an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.

