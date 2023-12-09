Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan shot 'special' song in Abu Dhabi; set to show his dance moves in Rajkumar Hirani's film

Reports reveal that Shah Rukh Khan has filmed a spectacular dance number in the UAE for his upcoming film Dunki! Delve into the full story for more details!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Dec 09, 2023   |  06:42 PM IST  |  6K
Shah Rukh Khan shot special dance number for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki
Picture Courtesy - Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

The launch of Dunki Drop 4 has taken the excitement for the movie to new heights. Audiences are applauding Rajkumar Hirani for creating a profoundly heartwarming world filled with emotions, and they're particularly enamored with the songs that perfectly set the tone for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan recently shot a special dance number in the UAE. This exhilarating song is meticulously crafted for promotional purposes, aiming to further elevate the audience's excitement for the film, as reported by Mid-day.

Shah Rukh Khan shot for a special promotional song in the UAE

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani meticulously orchestrated the filming of the song, ensuring its completion within a three-day timeframe. This strategic scheduling allowed SRK to return in time for the premiere of his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies, held on Tuesday night in Mumbai. 

The song was shot on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi with a compact crew, and the news of the shoot generated considerable buzz among King Khan's devoted fan base in the UAE, given his immense popularity in the region.

About Dunki

Dunki, set to release in December 2023, features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and the Shah Rukh. Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, this cinematic masterpiece is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The creative minds behind the script are Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

The recently unveiled trailer offers a sneak peek into Hirani's enchanting world. Opening with Shah Rukh Khan on a train sets the stage for the thrilling adventure that follows. The video introduces an array of whimsical characters, led by SRK as Hardy, who ventures into a picturesque Punjab village. There, he encounters a spirited group of friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli – all harboring a shared dream of journeying to London for better opportunities and a brighter future for their loved ones.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan stood by scared female crew, recalls Prahlad Kakkar; hails Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality

Sanchi Gupta

