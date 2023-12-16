Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer granted U/A certificate by CBFC; Runtime of Rajkumar Hirani's film REVEALED

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been on a roll this year. Starting from Pathaan to the recently released Jawan, the actor has delivered several entertaining gigs in 2023 for fans to binge on. Khan is now set to end the year with a bang as he awaits the release of his next venture, Dunki.

Interestingly, it is now being learned that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has cleared the certification process, bagging the U/A certificate. Its run time has also been revealed. Read on to get further intriguing details about Dunki.

With 5 days left for Dunki’s release, the film gets U/A certificate

Fans have been awaiting the release of the next venture by King Khan with bated breath. As the release date of Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki is stepping closer with each passing day, Film Business Expert Girish Johar recently revealed the run time of the film and said that the movie has bagged the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Taking to his X (formerly called Twitter) account, Johar said, “SUPER EXCLUSIVE #DUNKI gets "U/A" from Censor. Runtime 2hrs 41mins.” Have a look at his tweet right here.

Advertisement

Throwback to the time when Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he hardly knew anything about Dunki before signing the movie

Shah Rukh Khan often conducts interaction sessions with his fans ahead of his films’ releases. As Dunki is heading towards its release in theaters soon, Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask SRK session on X earlier, and notably, he disclosed that he hardly had any details about the movie before signing up for it.

Responding to a fan’s question, which read, “How much did you know about this #Dunki thing before doing this film and what fascinated you most about this project #AskSRK,” the Baadshaah of Bollywood said, “Actually hardly anything. Raju and Abhijaat brought it to my knowledge. It’s fascinating….dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it. #Dunki.”

About Dunki

The movie also features actress Taapsee Pannu and actor Vicky Kaushal alongside Khan. The storyline of Dunki revolves around an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan begins countdown with new POSTER; pens, 'Hardy hai ready'