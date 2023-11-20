Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer's first song Lutt Putt Gaya to release on November 22? Read deets

Dunki is one of the most awaited films in 2023. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. A few days ago, the makers of the film dropped Dunki Drop 1 aka the teaser of the film and they also shared two sets of new posters a few days ago. Now, the first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya from the film is set to release this month.

Dunki's first song Lutt Putt Gaya to release on November 22

The first song of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki is all set to release this week. While the audience is already excited to witness the heartwarming world that Rajkumar Hirani is going to bring with the film, it will definitely be a treat to witness the first tune of the film.

As per a source close to the project, "After Dunki Drop 1 and intriguing posters, the makers are planning to release the first song from Dunki titled Lutt Putt Gaya on 22nd November, the romantic track is a soulful yet fun melody with quirky dance steps that will make eveyrone groove to the it."

Speaking about the second phase of the poster of the film, SRK took to his Instagram and shared two new posters from his upcoming film Dunki.

Sharing the posters featuring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others, he wrote, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

The first poster reads, "Apno Ke Saath Manaye Diwali."The second poster's text reads, "Yeh Naya Saal Apno Ke Naal."

Sharing the same posters, Taapsee wrote on her Instagram, "Diwali ho ya naya saal, celebration ka asli maza hoga apno ke naal. Kyuki main aur mere yaar are ready for dhamaal!"

More about Dunki

Narrating a story of love and friendship, Dunki is a heart-warming tale of friends who embark on a difficult yet life-changing journey, taking them away from home to fulfill a dream.

Meanwhile, Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan drops new POSTERS with Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu; says THIS about ‘family’