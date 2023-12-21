Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans go crazy inside early show at Gaiety theater; dance to Lutt Putt Gaya

Shah Rukh Khan is on a blockbuster spree, delivering two hits with Pathaan and Jawan earlier this year. Now, he adds a third offering to his 2023 lineup with the release of the comedy drama Dunki. Public response is already pouring in from the early morning show at the Gaiety theater in Mumbai. In a video circulating on the internet, fans are seen going berserk inside the hall, dancing to the peppy number Lutt Putt Gaya.

Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to Lutt Putt Gaya during early show of Dunki

The release of Dunki on December 21 has turned into a grand celebration, especially during the early morning shows. After the lively festivities outside the Gaiety cinema in Mumbai, videos from inside the screening have surfaced.

Fans inside the theater are seen going all out, showering confetti and using party poppers to amplify the joyous atmosphere. The crowd is visibly thrilled, dancing energetically to the playful romantic song Lutt Putt Gaya featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Have a look!

Some fans even took the opportunity to dress up as SRK's character Hardy and flawlessly executed the dance steps.

