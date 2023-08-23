Dunki: Sham Kaushal calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘sportive’; opens up on working with him in the film

Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the big screen with Pathaan after a hiatus of 5 years, will soon be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, and then in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Needless to say, fans are super-excited about both upcoming films, and can’t wait to see SRK cast his magic on screen again. Dunki marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. Not many details have been revealed about the film, however, recently action director Sham Kaushal talked about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, and what it was like collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani and SRK.

Sham Kaushal on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

In a conversation with India Today, Sham Kaushal revealed that even though Dunki isn’t an out-and-out action film, fans will get to see Shah Rukh do some action in the movie. He then talked about his experience working with SRK in the film, and said that the superstar is very sweet. “It's not an out-and-out action film, but there is some action in the film. Shah Rukh is very sportive, he will always be on the sets coordinating with the stunt team and actors, he is very sweet,” he said.

Sham Kaushal also opened up about his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki, and said that it is his fourth film with the director. He added that Hirani is like a brother to him, and that it’s a great experience working with someone he has comfort with.

About Dunki

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. The film also reportedly features Vicky Kaushal in a significant role. In April last year, Shah Rukh Khan had announced the release date of the film by hsaring a hilarious video with Rajkumar Hirani. He wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.” The film’s storyline revolves around the concept of illegal immigration using the 'Donkey Flight' method.

