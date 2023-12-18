Dunki song Banda OUT: Shah Rukh Khan's anthem is energetic with dash of Diljit Dosanjh's powerful voice

The much-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan movie, Dunki, has stirred immense excitement among fans. The promotional efforts, including the unveiling of assets like the trailer and three songs, Lutt Putt Gaya, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and O Maahi, have received favorable reactions from viewers. The recent release, Dunki Drop 6, introduces another track titled Banda featuring the superstar.

Dunki song Banda featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu out now

Today, on December 18, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to unveil a new song from his upcoming film Dunki’s album. Titled Banda, the track is composed by Pritam, features vocals by Diljit Dosanjh, and is written by Kumaar. The song is an anthem for Shah Rukh’s character in the film, Hardy.

Sharing the post, SRK wrote, “Tum jo maang loge dil toh yeh jaan dega banda….vaadon ka iraadon ka aur apne yaaron ka yaar. Aur ek aur yaar

@diljitdosanjh paaji ne is gaane mein jaan bhar di hai. Thank u and love u paaji for making Hardy a banda for everyone to love. #DunkiDrop6 - #Banda song out now! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, 21st December, 2023.”

More about the Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in important roles, with Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal playing crucial characters. The release date was humorously disclosed in April via a video on the creators' social media handle, in which SRK lauded the director's work, and in response, the director presented him with the film.

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon collaborated on the script, and it's a joint production by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The storyline of Dunki revolves around the concept of illegal immigration, particularly through a method known as the Donkey Flight, creating significant online excitement since its revelation. Filmed in diverse locations across India and globally, the movie is set to hit theaters on December 22, conveniently coinciding with the Christmas season.

