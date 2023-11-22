Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya OUT: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's peppy romantic track is all things love

The much-anticipated movie Dunki is approaching its release in just a month, and Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, has already thrilled fans with the initial glimpse released on his 58th birthday. With the promotional activities gaining momentum, the next thrilling asset, known as Dunki: Drop 2, which is the film’s first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya, showcasing the chemistry between SRK and the lead actress, Taapsee Pannu is finally released today.

Dunki’s song Lutt Putt Gaya

Earlier, the makers of the film had announced that Dunki: Drop 2 is the film’s first song Lutt Putt Gaya by sharing a poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu along with the song’s release date. Today, on November 22, the much-awaited song has finally been released.

The song showcases how Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) turns into a hopeless romantic for Manu (played by Taapsee Pannu). The captivating song, voiced by Arijit Singh, is a peppy, romantic number that will keep you singing along. Shah Rukh Khan's grooves are an added charm to the song.

WATCH THE SONG HERE:

About Dunki Drop 1

On Thursday, November 2, the creators of the film unveiled the initial glimpse named Dunki Drop 1. The 1-minute and 47-second video provide a sneak peek into the emotional journey of friends on a mission to reach London. The opening scene vividly depicts a group of people walking through a desert, with an unidentified man holding a gun. The compelling vocals of Sonu Nigam create a captivating atmosphere.

Watch the full teaser here!

More about Dunki

Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles. Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal also play important characters in the film. The release date was humorously announced in April through a video on the makers' social media, showcasing SRK praising the director's work, and in return, the director offered him the film. The film centers on the concept of illegal immigration through a method known as the Donkey Flight, creating significant online excitement since its revelation. Kanika Dhillon is the writer of this eagerly awaited movie, and it is set to hit theaters on December 22, this Christmas.

