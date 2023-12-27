Dunki song Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga OUT: Shah Rukh Khan yearns for Taapsee Pannu in new track from comedy-drama

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer comedy drama Dunki has been one of the most talked about Bollywood films of this year. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial recently released in the theatres and has met with positive critical response and box office results. Recently, its makers dropped a new heartbreaking track titled Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga.

New song from Dunki is released

Today, on December 27th, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki dropped a new song titled Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga. The song is sung by Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi and is composed by Pritam. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. It features a crucial moment in film and showcases separation between the characters of SRK and Taapsee. His character still waits and longs for her which is beautifully captured in this song.

Check out the song!

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about the song

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan shared the song. He wrote, "Iss song mein Dunki ki journey ke sabse heart-touching emotions hai. Longing for love, a love that is unconditional just like what Hardy feels for his Manu! @ipritamofficial aur @OfficialAMITABH ki yeh melody dil ke har kone tak pahochti hai. Aur uspe chaar chaand laga deti hai, @VishalDadlani @iamshadabfaridi aur #AltamashFaridi ki awaaz. Isey sunna zaroor, aur iski poori kahani jaanne theatres mein aana... Main aapka rasta dekhunga!!"

Check out his tweet!

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by him, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Anil Grover among others and is based on the concept of donkey flight which refers to illegal methods of crossing borders. It marks the first collaboration between Hirani and SRK. Dunki was released on December 21st and has turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

