Dunki song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se OUT: Shah Rukh Khan's emotional track by Sonu Nigam stirs emotions

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming comedy-drama Dunki is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has generated a lot of buzzes lately thanks to its promos called 'Dunki drops'. Today, the makers released a soulful song sung by Sonu Nigam which talks about yearning for homeland.

Dunki new song out

Today, on December 1st, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki dropped a song titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. The soulful song is sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by Pritam while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The emotional lyrics strike a chord with the listeners as they talk about yearning for homeland.

Check out the song!

Shah Rukh Khan wrote about the song

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan wrote that the new song from Dunki is about home, our soil, and our country. The superstar added that all of us have to leave our villages, cities, and countries for a better life but our hearts remain in our homes. He also called it his "favorite from Dunki."

Check out his tweet!

About Dunki

Dunki marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. The film is helmed by Hirani and written by him alongside Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi. Dunki is based on a term used for illegal immigration called Donkey flight and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It is slated to be released theatrically on December 21st, 2023.

Earlier, the makers had released a song titled Lutt Putt Gaya which features Hardy (played by SRK) turning into a hopeless romantic for Manu (played by Taapsee Pannu). Prior to that, a 1-minute and 47-second video titled Dunki Drop 1 was released which gave a sneak peek into the story.

