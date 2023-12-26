Dunki: Special screening of Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer to be held for consulates of various nations

The Dunki team has been enchanting audiences in theaters throughout the winter holidays. Released last Thursday, the Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer has received a positive response from viewers, who appreciate its compelling storyline and impressive acting performances. Notably, the film was honored with a screening at the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan. Adding to its accolades, a special screening of the movie is now scheduled for consulates representing various countries.

Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki to be screened for consulates on December 28

As per PTI, a special screening of the recently unveiled film Dunki is set to take place on December 28 in India, with representatives from several countries in attendance, including the US, the UK, France, South Korea, and Australia.

A statement from a member of director Rajkumar Hirani’s team highlights the film's impact, stating, “With its compelling story, the film has brought a significant subject to the masses that speaks about the illegal immigrants who take the donkey route to go abroad... Amid its successful run in the theaters, a special screening will be held for the consulates of various nations on 28th December.”

Reportedly, representatives from Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands are also anticipated to grace the event with their presence.

