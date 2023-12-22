Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan, Pathaan were not 'mass cinema'; feels ‘we kind of analyze films a lot'

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani's directorial has been receiving praise and love from fans as well as critics on social media. Amidst rave reviews, Shah Rukh opened up about his two films, Jawan and Pathaan in a new interview and also shared his working experience with Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan says Jawan and Pathaan are not mass cinema

In an exclusive chat with Zoom, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his films Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki. He said that films are entertainment-oriented above everything.

He said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki hum bohot zyada analyze karte hai films ko. We keep on talking too much about mass-oriented, content-oriented, etc. I think films are entertainment-oriented. Kisi bhi tarah se woh hamare dil ko bahae, entertain kare, jo bhi unka topic ho. Mujhe nahi lagta Jawan ya Pathaan mass cinema the. They're just entertaining films." (I feel that we analyze films too much, categorizing them as mass-oriented or content-oriented. I believe films are meant for entertainment, regardless of their theme. I don't see Jawan or Pathaan as mass cinema; they are simply entertaining films.)"

On the other hand, praising Dunki's director, Rajkumar Hirani, SRK said that there is no other entertaining director than Hirani.

In the same interview, King Khan also clarified why films are primarily the director's vision and medium. He said that heroes and heroines are essential parts of films but added that ultimately it is the director's vision that shapes the movie. He shared, "I think, inshallah, Dunki will be a very entertaining film. Lots and lots of people will watch it because lots and lots of people have watched Rajkumar Hirani films."

Meanwhile, the cast of Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others in pivotal roles. The film was released on December 21, 2023.

