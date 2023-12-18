Dunki: Taapsee Pannu recalls her reaction after being told about wrestling shots; WATCH Shah Rukh Khan's LOL reply

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and has been generating a lot of hype lately. Recently, the makers released a video in which the actors and the director shared some interesting anecdotes from the film and Taapsee spoke about the wrestling scenes.

Taapsee Pannu talks about wrestling in Dunki

Today, on December 18th, the makers of Dunki shared a video in which Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Rajkumar Hirani spoke about some behind-the-scenes stuff from the film. Taapsee opened up about doing wrestling scenes in the comedy-drama and shared her amusement as she was expecting to do romance with SRK.

She said, "Mujhe pehli chiz batayi gayi thi accha iske lie prep karna hai aapko Dunki ke andar, accha matlab punjabi or hindi wo to sahi hai aapki..aap ek kaam karo aap kushti seekh lo. Maine kaha ye picture mujhe laga tha..maine wo jo 5-6 apni sports background waali filmein jo thi wo finally karne ke baad mujhe laga ab main heroine hu ab main Shah Rukh Khan ke saath romance karungi...pehli chiz mujhe boli hai ki kushti sikhni hai. (First thing I was told that I will have to prepare for Dunki..they said your Punjabi and Hindi is okay. So you will have to learn wrestling. So I said 'I thought I will finally become a heroine and romance Shah Rukh Khan after doing 5-6 sports movie).

In response, SRK said: "Mere saath romance karogi to yehi maze karoge (This is the entertainment you will get while romancing with me.)"

Check out the video!

Rajkumar Hirani opens up on Dunki's origin story

In the same video uploaded on Red Chillies Entertainment, Raju Hirani spoke about the germ behind Dunki. He said that there are a lot of houses in Jalandhar, Punjab where planes made of cement are placed on rooftops. The director further revealed that it's a tradition in that region to place a cement-made plane if someone from their family goes to the US or Canada. Hirani said that he was intrigued by the history behind it and started his research which led to Dunki.

About Dunki

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani himself along with Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. It marks the first collaboration between Hirani and SRK and their relationship goes back to the former's first film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. It turns out that the director had offered King Khan the film but it did not materialize. As destiny had it, the two are finally working together. Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kocchar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subhash. It is based on the Donkey flight aka Dunki flight, a term used for the illegal transportation of people to countries like the US or Canada. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 21st, 2023.

So far, the makers have released several songs from the film including Lutt Putt Gaya, O Mahi, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and Banda. The team has successfully managed to ignite interest among the viewers in the form of 'Dunki drop' promos from the film.

