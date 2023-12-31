Dunki: Taapsee Pannu REVEALS why it was difficult to romance Shah Rukh Khan; says 'it was hard to not freeze'

Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan teamed up for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's movie Dunki, and their on-screen chemistry received a lot of praise. The charming love story between them in the film touched the hearts of viewers. Recently, Taapsee shared her thoughts on portraying a romantic relationship with SRK in the movie and explained why it posed a challenge for her.

Taapsee Pannu on romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

During a recent interaction with Times of India, Taapsee Pannu spoke about romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. She mentioned that because most of their scenes were shared, in the beginning, when he would gaze at her with affection, it was quite challenging not to feel frozen in that moment. She said, “Actually, when your eyes meet, when he is looking at you with those expressions, you immediately have that déjà vu of those classic romantic films that he has done and we have loved him in those films. So you slip into that memory of what you have seen of him in the movies and have loved so much. Since most of our scenes were together, during the initial days when he kept looking at me very lovingly, it was very hard to not freeze in that moment.”

Speaking about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film, she mentioned that when you think about it, all the quick scenes from his movies and the memorable moments he's brought to the screen, from his songs to his dialogues, create a positive reel in your mind. However, when you actually meet him, it's not like he exudes an intimidating personality. He is a very friendly and approachable person.

She added, “I had to constantly keep shaking myself after the first couple of meetings, like, come back to reality…. he's just sitting there in front of me'. It was never like anybody got to know about it or I shared it with anyone because it'll be very odd if I do that. I don't want to mess it up in any way. So you're putting up this very confident and brave front, but you know, mentally, you are in a certain danger looking at him.”

Dunki was released on December 21 after several promotional drops, including trailers and song releases.

