Dunki: Taapsee Pannu says ‘almost 10 saal lage’ on bagging a project with superstar Shah Rukh Khan

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki. Making the announcement the superstar tweeted, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

The social comedy-drama will also star Taapsee Pannu and it will be her first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Reacting to bagging a project with SRK, Taapsee said, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally All is Well”. Before this, she wrote, "Finally, it’s happening! I feel overwhelmed to announce my upcoming film with @iamsrk & @RajkumarHirani. See you in cinemas on 22.12.23.”

Take a look:

The film went on floors this April 2022. The next schedule will be extensively shot in Punjab.

Earlier, Rajkumar Hirani said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

