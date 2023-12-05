Dunki Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal promise roller coaster of emotions and drama
The much awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal has been released today. The film will be released on December 21.
After the remarkable success of high-octane action mass entertainers, Pathaan and Jawan, fans have eagerly been waiting for the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki. The comedy-drama stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani Vikram Kocchar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles.
While the teaser of the film had already managed to tickle funny bones of the audience, all the latest updates associated with the film have piqued audience’s interest. Thus, it will be safe to say that today with the final release of the trailer; the anticipation for the film has gotten all the more high.
On Tuesday, December 5, 2023 the makers of Dunki finally dropped the trailer of this highly anticipated movie. A 3:02 minute trailer starts with Hardy (SRK) narrating his story which began in 1995 in Laaltu where he met his four friends who desires to go to London. He then introduces audience with friends Balli who is a barber, Hugu runs a clothing shop and Sukhi who is obsessed with speaking English accompanied by Manu who can fight with the world for Hardy.
The trailer further introduces us to the character of Boman Irani who is playing the role of an English teacher. A roller coaster ride of laughter, emotions and drama portrays the story of these bunch of people who aspire to move abroad. The movie which seems to be narrated in the flashback also features Shah Rukh Khan in the elderly role.
Dunki is jointly bankrolled by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan to be released under the production banner of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.
The film will be releasing by the end of this month on Christmas i.e. December 1.
