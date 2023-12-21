Dunki Twitter Review: 20 tweets to read before watching Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal starrer

The much-anticipated comedy-drama, Dunki, has finally hit theaters, marking the end of the countdown for eager fans. This cinematic venture stars the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, who takes on the role of the affable Hardy, creating a delightful on-screen chemistry with Taapsee Pannu's character, Manu. The ensemble cast, featuring talents like Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, is further enhanced by a special appearance from Vicky Kaushal.

As the curtains rise on the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, audiences who flocked to the morning shows are buzzing with excitement. The trailer and the invigorating music album had already stirred up considerable anticipation, and now, viewers are taking to Twitter to share their reviews. Read on to explore the myriad thoughts and opinions that have surfaced following the film's premiere.

Netizens review Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu’s film Dunki

On Thursday, December 21, as the film Dunki was released, Twitter became the stage for netizens to share their heartfelt reviews. The audience showered the film with accolades, praising its compelling narrative that delves into the dynamics of friendship and illegal immigration.

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial prowess received commendation, with special mention for the stellar performances of Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu. Viewers have lauded the film for seamlessly blending humor and emotion, using superlatives like 'masterpiece,' 'entertainment,' and 'blockbuster' to encapsulate their enthusiasm.

Here are 20 tweets that express why this 2-hour-and-41-minute tale is an absolute must-watch during this holiday season:

A fan said, “#Dunki 4/5. After a breezy, entertaining first half & Second half well connected with the audience. A Perfect Christmas treat for families who are sure to enjoy it. Go for it! #SRK fans, One of the Masterpiece in Hirani direction and in SRK Career 1000Cr Loading. MASTER PIECE IN INDIAN CINEMA. Thanks to #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 for his remarkable performances as Hardy . The screenplay, direction, cinematography, acting are also impeccable. One Word BLOCKBUSTER DUNKI.”

A person wrote, “Dunki - (5 stars). One word review - Masterpiece. #Dunki may be the best commercial movie ever made in India. A masterclass in story telling. Hirani’s best direction so far. What can I say about @iamsrk. His performance is 10 times better than what he did in last 20 year.”

Another stated, “When Hirani's magic meets trademark @iamsrk style = #Dunki is the result. The most pleasing legend SRK film in many years.”

A netizen expressed, “Pure Cinema, 10/10. From the first frame to the last shot, this movie is a feast for the senses. Every frame is a beautifully crafted masterpiece. Don't run behind language or industry. if you love cinema your first choice should be #Dunki.”

One fan praised, “Way back home and i am still short of words to describe this masterpiece #Dunki . Seriously how does Hirani manages to do it everytime? He will make you laugh in the first half and u wont be able to stop your tears in the 2nd. And the pre climax part was too good #DunkiReview.”

An admirer tweeted, “#DunkiReview (5 stars) One of the best movie of @iamsrk @RajkumarHirani you had done a great job … It's a wonderful movie filled with love, emotion and comedy. @taapsee @vickykaushal09 and other actors looks very good in this movie. Loved it and enjoyed it.”

A tweet summarized, “Finished #Dunki. A larger than life concept with astonishing direction and screenplay.. The movie highlights love for your home and country in a very beautiful way. Every character has different speciality. Hirani chooses unique way to change the mood of masses. Excellent Film.”

A post read, “#DunkiReview - first half is typical Rajkumar Hirani show, i was literally out of control. i had to hide my face because my laughter wasn't stopping throughout. second half is very very emotional. a deep roller coaster ride of emotions!! Dunki is Flawless. (5) stars.”

One user penned, “Rajkumar Hirani Delivers it again... Fantastic 1st half with too much laughter, Great Performance by Vicky Kaushal & Superb 2nd half with SRK all alone stealing the show, Too many emotional scenes. Masterpiece by Raju Hirani. Overall a Great family entertainer.”

A review read, “dunki is beautiful, it will stay forever in your heart, bring you tears due to laughters in first half and make you ugly cry in the second half towards the end. beautiful performance by everyone. old hardy has my entire heart. tears and snot, prepare tissue. 4.5/5.”

Dunki is currently running in cinemas!

