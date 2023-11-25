Dunki: Vicky Kaushal on why he thinks Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor has been busy promoting the film in full swing. Post that, he will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up on his experience working with SRK in the film.

Vicky Kaushal opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal was asked what it was like working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film. He said that sharing screen space with Shah Rukh is a dream come true. He further added that after working with him, he finally understood why SRK is the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, and that there is just no one else like him.

Vicky said, "It's a dream come true. Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you.”

He further added, “So main bohot zyada detail mein baat nahi kar sakta uske baare mein, because there's a different process of that. But itna main zaroor bol sakta hu ki unke saath kaam karke mujhe pata laga ki wo Badshah kyu hain. He is something else. Unke jaisa koi hai nahi. So I can’t talk about it in detail, but I can tell you this. I understood why he is the Badshah, after working with him. There’s no one like him).

About Dunki

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film is all set to release worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu romancing in Lutt Putt Gaya reminds netizens of THIS movie