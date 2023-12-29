Dunki: Vikram Kochhar reveals he was encouraged by Shah Rukh Khan's reaction in slap scene; here's why

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer comedy drama Dunki was one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Upon release, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Vikram Kochhar has also received praise for his acting. In a recent interview, he spoke about SRK's reaction during a slap scene and how it encouraged him.

Vikram Kocchar talks about slap scene in Dunki

Vikram Kocchar, who plays the role of Buggu in Dunki, recently gave an interview to VS Talks. In it, he spoke about a slap scene from the film which left Shah Rukh Khan in splits. The scene features Vikram's on-screen mother (played by Sapna Sand) slapping him really hard. The actor recalled SRK's reaction to this moment and said, "Behind the camera, Shah Rukh sir was standing, and he couldn’t control his laughter. On that silent set, the sound of the slap was so loud and there Shah sir is doing (enacts laughter). And he is not in front of the camera, but standing behind it and laughing."

He further said that this encouraged him and he asked Sapna to slap him again. “Ek baar wo maar ke conscious ho gayi lekin pade usne baad 2-3 aur bhi. Maine kaha koi baat nahi badiya hai. Yaha par agar shah Rukh sir hass sakte hai to audience bhi hasegi. Let’s do it. (She got conscious after slapping once, but I got slapped 2-3 times after that. But I felt it’s ok, here if Shah Rukh sir is laughing then the audiences will also laugh)."

Vikram Kochhar says SRK's Mannat has robots

In an interview with Home Bollywud, Vikram recalled visiting Mannat after being cast in Dunki. He revealed that there were robots at SRK's residence and called it a comfortable space. The actor stated that SRK revealed everything about the robots to his guests and everything was taken care of.

Meanwhile, Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by him, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Grover among others. Based on the illegal immigration technique also called Donkey Flight, the film was released on December 21st.

