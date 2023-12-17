Dunki: Want to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s film at 5:55 AM in Mumbai? Here’s everything you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is gaining a huge craze ahead of its release. The trailer, catchy songs, and new posters already doubled up the anticipation, adding to this, the biggest fan club of SRK, Shah Rukh Khan Universe is going to hold a special show for Dunki at the earliest time in the history of iconic Gaiety cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is to be screened at 5:55 AM

Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan club SRK Universe held the first ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema. They followed it with the first-ever 6 am show for Jawan at the same iconic cinema. Now with SRK’s latest release Dunki, fans have created a new record with the magical number 5:55 am show at Gaiety cinema on December 21. This is the earliest show in the history of this cinema hall. No other film had a show before 12 pm in 51 years of history at Gaiety.

Sharing the announcement, the fan club wrote, "BREAKING: After first ever 9am show at Gaiety (#Pathaan), first ever 6am show at Gaiety(#Jawan) thrilled to announce we are organizing first ever 5:55AM show at #Gaiety (555 [wink emoji]) for Dunki! Multiple shows in Mumbai being organized by #SRKUniverse for Dunki. And its gonna be bigger!"

As the release date of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki is stepping closer with each passing day, film business expert Girish Johar recently revealed the run time of the film and said that the movie has bagged the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Taking to his X (formerly called Twitter) account, Johar said, “SUPER EXCLUSIVE #DUNKI gets "U/A" from Censor. Runtime 2hrs 41mins.”

Rajkumar Hirani's much-anticipated film, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and a brilliant ensemble cast is nearing its release, generating tremendous excitement among audiences. Following the Dunki Drop 5, viewers are eagerly anticipating the film that promises an array of emotions.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

