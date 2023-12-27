Dunki’s Shah Rukh Khan gives an EPIC reply to fan asking how does he not react to ‘nonsense’ written about him

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the release of his latest release, Dunki. The highly anticipated film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While the film has been already been the current buzz in the town, the superstar also extracted some time to interact with his fans. Most recently, King Khan conducted a #AskSRK session on his X (formerly Twitter) and fans swamped the timeline of the actor with their interesting questions for him.

During the session, the actor tried to reply most of his fans. Amongst others, a fan asked the actor about his way of dealing with the ‘nonsense’ written about him, and the actor won over with his Gold reply.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fans asking his way of dealing with 'nonsense' written about him

Today, on December 27, Shah Rukh Khan yet again took to his X (formerly Twitter) and hosted an #AskSRK session. During the session, a fan queried the star about how he remains indifferent towards ‘nonsense’ written about him. The fan wrote, “How do you not react when you see nonsense written about you? Before it was magazines and news, but now everyone has an opinion? Does it affect u or u are unbothered? #AskSRK”

In response to this, the actor had a heart-winning reply as he wrote, “Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend. #Dunki”

Take a look:

Fans' reaction

The actor’s reply left fans yet again in his awe as they reacted to his response. A fan wrote, “adopt the belief that will give you power”, another fan commented, “Most valuable person”.

A third fan commented, “That's why SRK is legend”

About Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated Dunki marks his third film of the year after Jawan and Pathaan. The Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochchar and others in pivotal roles.

Going by the box office collection, the film was expected to do better in the festive period; however, the audience has given a mixed judgment on the same. The box office numbers of the film suggests that the film has not found universal appreciation in masses and classes alike, as families continue to be a driving force in the film business. The film could collect Rs 123 crore in India in 5 days of its release.

