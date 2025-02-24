Dupahiya trailer OUT: 5 ROFL scenes from Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane’s wedding comedy that will pique your excitement

Prime Video just dropped the rib-tickling trailer for its upcoming original series Dupahiya, directed by Sonam Nair. The comedy-drama boasts a stellar cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma. Set to premiere on March 7, 2025, this series promises a delightful blend of humor and chaos in the quirky village of Dhadakpur.

Here are 5 standout moments from the trailer that’ll leave you wanting more:

1. The trailer kicks off with Roshni, the village’s most beautiful girl, receiving a marriage proposal for her elder brother Durlabh. But just when you think you know where it’s heading—bam! She flips the script, choosing the younger brother instead, leaving everyone stunned—and the audience in stitches.

2. In a refreshingly hilarious turn, when Roshni’s father (played by Gajraj Rao) refuses a hefty dowry demand, she surprisingly sides with the groom’s family, encouraging her father to give them what they want! It’s an unexpected twist that adds a playful, rebellious spark to the storyline.

3. Dhadakpur is celebrating its silver jubilee as a crime-free village—or so they think. Just as the festivities kick off, a motorbike gets stolen the very day it arrives! The irony? No one has any answers. It’s the perfect recipe for a comedy of errors.

4. Amavas, Roshni’s ex-boyfriend, returns to Dhadakpur after being exiled for his constant stealing sprees—only to ironically help track down a mysterious thief. However, old habits die hard, and before even beginning his mission, he sneakily swipes someone’s umbrella. The real comedy strikes when, mid-conversation about his newfound honesty, the umbrella’s owner shows up to reclaim it! Adding to the chaos, Amavas is still in love with Roshni, who’s now set to marry someone else.

5. One scene that’s impossible to ignore features Roshni’s mother lamenting that ‘even a divorce isn’t this troublesome’! The chaotic energy of the wedding prep, mixed with her deadpan delivery, guarantees uncontrollable laughter.

Dupahiya is shaping up to be a delightful rollercoaster of comedy, chaos, and small-town charm. With its eccentric characters and unpredictable plot twists, this Prime Video original is set to be a must-watch when it drops in March 2025. Get ready for laughter, drama, and plenty of surprises!