Duranga 2 Twitter Reviews: Netizens hail Amit Sadh, Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti’s performances in thriller series

The first season of Duragna starring Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah created an immense stir amongst the audience and was appreciated by many. Recently, the makers of the OTT crime series released the second season of the web series and netizens have been showering it with love just like its first part and they took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on it.

When netizens reviewed the second season of Duranga…

Starring actors Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami, and Gulshan Devaiah, Duranga 2 is an intense and gripping thriller story and had hit the OTT platform on the 24th of October. Ever since it was released, fans have taken the internet by storm as they hailed the show’s story as well as the performances of the actors.

Fans began reviewing the story of Duranga 2 and showered the lead actors Amit Sadh, Gulshan Devaiah, and Drashti Dhami with adulation. Notably, the second season of Duranga is a sequel to its first part, which was released back in 2022, and is centered around Sammit Patel (played by Amit Sadh), whose identity, family, and everything he holds dear remains at stake.

Moreover, Sammit Patel's past threatens his very existence and the show further digs into the consequences that follow when secrets get revealed. A question that further arises in the show is whether will reality turn darker than fiction.

While Duranga 2 has been a highly anticipated series, take a look at how social media users have been hailing the performances of the actors in it while showering its story with praises.

More about Duranga

The first season of Duranga hit the OTT platform Zee5 earlier in 2022. Starring Gulshan and Drashti in key roles, the story of the show revolved around the duality that rocks Sammit (played by Gulshan Devaiah) and Ira’s (played by Drashti Dhami) perfect life that is marked by a dark past and a string of murders.

Helmed by directors Pradeep Sarkar, and Aijaz Khan, the first season was immensely hailed by fans and they awaited the release of its second part. Notably, Duranga was the Indian adaptation of the Korean drama Flower of Evil.

