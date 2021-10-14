Durga Puja 2021: From Deepika Padukone to Taapsee Pannu, 9 actresses who played powerful female characters

Every year, Indians celebrate Durga Puja with great fervor and enthusiasm. Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsav is a Hindu festival that marks the battle of Goddess Durga with the demon Mahishasura and her victory over him. The festival highlights the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with great pomp and show.

Just like Maa Durga, Bollywood too has several strong female actresses. Time and again, actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others have given us exceptional, strong, bold performances on-screen. Bollywood actresses have fought violent misogyny head-on, throwing light upon the abusive social structures. On this auspicious occasion, we bring a list of actresses who are not only as strong as the Goddess Durga.

Taapsee Pannu​

Taapsee Pannu has proved to be a strong female character on screen. From Pink to Badla to Thappad to Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee has now become the face of the Female Hero in Bollywood. She opted for exceptional roles and gave extraordinary performances. Her movie, Thappad proved to be a resounding slap in the face of patriarchy. She fought with her family, husband, and at large the complacent society but did not suffer herself. Taapsee has demonstrated a strong female character.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has risen to fame with her strong on-screen performances. The actress appeared in many female-centric films and not only impressed the critics but also left fans amazed. Her recent, Madam Chief Minister, was one such exceptional performance. She played the woman from a weaker section of society who rises to the ranks of the state Chief Minister.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has become one of the most influential women not only across the country but the globe. She recently grabbed eyeballs for her movie Chhapaak. She played the role of Malti, whose life changes after she faced an acid attack. Despite facing such a horrific incident, she gathered all the courage and fought for justice. Deepika perfectly portrayed the character and sent out a clear message out through her movie.

Janhvi Kapoor

Though she is just a few movies old, Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark in Bollywood. Her movie, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, is a biopic of India's first woman combat aviator, an officer who flew helicopter missions in the 1999 Kargil war. Janhvi nailed her performance and touched people’s lives.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the Indian movie industry. From Fashion to Queen to Panga to Thalaivii, Kangana showed that she can get into the skin of any character with her performance and doesn’t need the support of a male character to ace her movies.

Vidya Balan

Over the years, Vidya Balan played a massive role in sending out strong messages through her movies. Her, movie Kahaani, is considered to be one of the best performances in the film industry. Durga Puja serves as a metaphor for Vidya’s character’s journey in the movie.

Anushka Sharma

\

While most of Anushka’s films have been fun-loving fictional performances, she did not shy away from opting for bold movies and portraying strong female characters. One such movie has to be NH10. Anushka plays the role of a woman who fights for justice and defends herself in the most trying circumstances.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has played many strong characters in her lifetime. However, her portrayal in Mardaani as a policewoman seeking out people accused of child trafficking stands out. She single-handedly took on the gangs of men and left many inspired through her character.

Alia Bhatt

She is one of the most talented actresses, yes we are talking about Alia Bhatt. One film that not only proved her versatility but also established her as the leading lady in Bollywood is her 2014 release Highway. The movie depicted the story of Veera Tripathi – a shy girl from Delhi who suddenly discovers herself and enjoys freedom after being kidnapped by Mahabir Bhati (Randeep Hooda).