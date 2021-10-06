Durga Puja 2021: Rani Mukerji and Kajol's family to have low key celebrations virtually again amid COVID 19

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the country, the meaning of festival celebrations has changed. At many places, the celebration is kept low-key to avoid human contact which will further increase the number of cases. And this year too, the celebrations are going to be similar. Durga Puja is round the corner and the preparation has also started. Lord Durga idols are in making, markets are decked up for the festival. Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Kajol are known for their lavish celebration with family. They celebrate this festival with enthusiasm at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja every year. However, COVID 19 has hit Kajol and Rani’s celebrations since 2020.

And, for the second consecutive year now, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja will be going for a virtual celebration owing to the pandemic. The Samiti members have decided to go for live streaming as the pandal may get overcrowded. Every year, Tanuja, her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa, along with Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, join the festivities. Their pictures of the celebration go viral on social media. However, last year the celebrations were virtual. And now, this year too, the celebrations will be virtual. A senior member of the family, Deb Mukherjee, told Jagran English that not many people are allowed this year as we have to keep safety in mind.

Sharing other details of the puja, he said that members have been allotted a specific time slot to visit the pandal. He also added that senior citizens have been asked to remain at home. He further explained that two hours have been permitted for the morning Anjali without flowers and another two hours for the sandhya aarti and that too for the members only.

Durga Puja is one of the big festivals in the Bengali community. Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped in this festival. Now, with celebrations going virtual again this year, fans of Rani and Kajol surely will miss glimpses of the Mukerji family celebrations.

