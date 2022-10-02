Durga Puja 2022: Rani Mukerji looks beautiful in saree as she joins festivities; Kajol helps son Yug serve bhog
Ayan Mukerji, Anurag Basu, Tanishaa Mukerji were also seen at the pandal for the celebration.
Durga Puja celebrations are going around the country, especially in north India. Many people celebrate the festival with full fervour. Bollywood also celebrates it. Actresses Kajol along with her mother and sister are seen celebrating the festival every year. However, due to the pandemic, the celebrations were not done on a larger scale. This year apart from Kajol Rani Mukerji was also seen in the pandal for the celebration. The videos are going viral on social media. The actress was spotted after a gap.
In the video, Rani is seen wearing a blue colour saree. Her look was very pretty as she style her hair bun manner. She was wearing oxidized ornaments and happily pose for the shutterbugs. Kajol was seen helping her son serve bhog at the pandal. She is seen holding the dish as Yug served the food.. She opted for a yellow and red colour combination saree. The actress also share the same video on her Instagram and wrote, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…”
Ayan Mukerji, Anurag Basu, TV actor Rupali Ganguly were also spotted at the celebrations.
Watch the video here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Next, she will feature in Ashima Chibber's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is reportedly based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level. It will be produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.
