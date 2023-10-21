Durga Puja 2023: Rani Mukerji hugs Hema Malini, interacts with Esha Deol at pandal-WATCH

The Dussehra being round the corner, every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry seems to be at its best festive spirit. The festivities have already commenced and various celebrities including actress Kajol with her son Yug. Next on the list is veteran actress Hema Malini, who was also spotted celebrating the day with her daughter Esha Deol. The mother daughter-duo was also joined by actress Rani Mukerji. Check out the video inside!

Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji celebrate Durga Puja

As today, the 21st of October marks the seventh day of the festival, legendary actress Hema Malini was seen marking her attendance at the Durga Puja celebrations and rejoicing in the festive atmosphere. The veteran actress was also accompanied by her daughter Esha Deol at the occasion.

Notably, actress Rani Mukerji also joined the mother daughter-trio and it was surely a treat for fans to watch the three remarkable Bollywood actresses together in a single frame. Decked up in sarees and traditional jewelry, the trio was also seen engaging in an intriguing conversation and Rani was also seen hugging Hema Malini.

Check out the video of the trio at Durga Puja celebrations below!



More about Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol

Veteran actress Hema Malini needs no introduction. She actress carved an identity for herself through her acting skills in renowned movies that include Amitabh Bachchan starrer-Baghban and Sholay. Often known as the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, she has also starred in movies including Seeta Aur Geeta, and Pratigya among many others.

Actress Rani Mukerji too seems to be an absolute powerhouse of talent. She stepped into the world of acting back in 1997 with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and proceeded to deliver several other engaging gigs post her debut that include Hichki, Bunty Aur Babli, Mardaani, Aiyyaa and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Notably, her film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, wherein she was seen opposite actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, had recently marked 25 years of its release.

Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actress Hema Malini and actor Dharmendra. She has flaunted her acting skills in films including Kaal, No Entry and Dhoom.

