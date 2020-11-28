Durgamati song Baras Baras: Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kapadia find love in each other in soulful ballad by B Praak

The first song of Durgamati, Baras Baras featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kapadia and Arshad Warsi was shared by producer Akshay Kumar on social media. The song by B Praak will leave you feeling the sweetness of romance.

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to spook the audience in Durgamati and the trailer gave us a glimpse of it. Now, the first song from the film, Baras Baras has been released by on social media and it will surely leave you in awe. Featuring Bhumi and Karan Kapadia, the song showcases how the two characters fall in love and find life partners in each other. The song is crooned by B Praak and composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi.

In the song, we get to see how Bhumi and Karan's characters find comfort and solace in each other's company amid chaos. Their journey of love finds the perfect words in the soft and soothing music of the song Baras Baras. The film's first song promises to be a love ballad that will leave you hooked to it for hours. We also get to see Jisshu Sengupta and Arshad Warsi in the video along with snippets of singer B Praak.

Durgamati is a remake of the 2018 Tollywood film Bhaagamathie. The Telugu version stars Anushka Shetty. Earlier, the Hindi remake was named Drugavati. However, recently, the change in the name was made when the announcement for the trailer was made with a new poster. For the Hindi remake, director G. Ashok and producers Bhushan Kumar, , and Vikram Malhotra picked Bhumi to essay the lead role. The film's trailer was released this week and it surely intrigued fans too. The trailer left a lasting impact due to its strongly etched characters and twist-a-minute style. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020.

Take a look at Baras Baras song:

