Durgamati Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar all set to unveil trailer tomorrow, call it 'payback time'

While Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar shared the film's poster on Monday, today they took to social media to share Durgamati The Myth teaser as well as announce the trailer release date.

is gearing up for yet another release after his OTT release Laxmmi earlier this month. This time, the actor will be seen in Bhumi Pednekar's thriller horror Durgamati The Myth. While the both the actors shared the film's poster on Monday, today they took to social media to share the film's teaser as well as announce the trailer release date. Cautioning fans about the arrival of Durgamati, Akshay tweeted, "It's payback time! Get ready to meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN. "

Bhumi and Akshay also revealed that Durgamati's trailer will be out tomorrow on 25 November. Sharing the teaser, Bhumi wrote, "Sabka Hisaab Lene Aa Rahi Hai #Durgamati Trailer Out Tomorrow!" In the teaser, we get to see Bhumi taking on the avatar of a goddess as she looks fierce and striking in a red saree and sitting on a throne surrounded by serpents. With a giant nose pin or nath, the actress' bindi is partially rubbed off in the teaser.

Take a look at Durgamati The Myth teaser:

Sharing the poster on Monday, Bhumi and Akshay announced the film's title which changed from Durgavati to Durgamati The Myth. In the poster, Bhumi looked unrecognisable and spooky. 'Aa Rahi Hai," the actress announced on social media.

For the unversed, Durgamati is a remake of the hit Telugu film Bhaagamathie which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. Shetty role revolved around a female IAS officer who gets possessed by the ghost of a dead queen. Durgamati is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati is now titled as Durgamati The Myth; Take a look at new POSTER

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×