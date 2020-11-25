Durgamati Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's horror thriller is set in a dirty world of politics with terror & secrets

After the film's poster and teaser, Durgamati The Myth trailer starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi and Mahie Gill is now out. Check it out below.

After unveiling the poster and teaser, Bhumi Pednekar and have launched the trailer of Durgamati The Myth. The film, which recently underwent a name change from Durgavati to Durgamati, features Bhumi in the leading role. In the teaser, we got to see Bhumi taking on the avatar of a goddess as she can be sitting on a throne.

The film's trailer now takes it one step forward and decodes Bhumi -- a prisoner turned Durgamati. The trailer opens with a glimpse of the Durgamati temple. It then shifts towards Arshad Warsi playing the role of politician named Ishwar Prasad who believes in the power of people rather than 'people in power'. However, his rise in politics does not go down well with his contemporaries who set out to plot against him.

Against the backdrop of politics, the trailer introduces us to a no-nonsense cop played by Mahie Gill who is solving a case of idols being stolen from temples. And then comes Chanchal Chauhan played by Bhumi Pednekar who looks promising. Behind bars for committing a murder many years ago, Chanchal is now taken in by the cops to help them land Ishwar Prasad in trouble. What follows is her stay in the Durgamati Haveli and the spooky incidents that keep happening.

The film's trailer is full of fast-pacing music, horror scenes, VFX and Bhumi Pednekar's crazy antics as she transitions from Chanchal to Durgamati. The end result, however, seems quite confusing and chaotic.

Check out Durgamati The Myth trailer below:

For the unversed, Durgamati is a remake of the hit Telugu film Bhaagamathie which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. Shetty role revolved around a female IAS officer who gets possessed by the ghost of a dead queen. Durgamati is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December.

What are your thoughts on Durgamati trailer? Loved it or liked it? Let us know in the comments below.

