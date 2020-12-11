  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Durgamati Twitter Review: Fans suggest to ditch Bhumi Pednekar’s film, recommend Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie

Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kapadia, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and others starrer Durgamati released today on Amazon Prime Video. The Twitter reaction is in and fans seem not pleased with this remake of Anushka Shetty's film Bhaagamathie.
32006 reads Mumbai
Durgamati Twitter ReviewDurgamati Twitter Review: Fans suggest to ditch Bhumi Pednekar’s film, recommend Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a long wait, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati has released today on Amazon Prime Video. The horror film has been in the news from day 1 owing to various reasons including a change in the name and it being a remake of a Telugu film, Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty. Now, as the film has hit the OTT platform, reviews have started to come in and well, Twitterati does not seem much impressed with the Hindi remake of the Telugu film. 

While the film revolves around a myth about Durgamati, it delves into the horror genre and does try to spook the audiences. Starring actors like Karan Kapadia, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill apart from Bhumi, Durgamati takes us through the world of politics as well as the corruption involved in it. While performances of Bhumi and Arshad in the film are being praised, the fans who have seen the South original starring Anushka don't seem very much pleased with it. 

Many have been recommending Bhaagamathie instead of Durgamati. A user wrote, "Just watched Durgamati all i can say is there is no creativity. All the scenes seemed like copy pasted. Bhumi couldn’t match the powerful performance of Anushka. Anushka’s was phenomenal in Bhaagamathie.Bgm was ok though. #Durgamati #AnushkaShetty #BhumiPednekar @MsAnushkaShetty." Another wrote, "A decent try #Durgamati After watching the Telugu Movie Bhagamatgie this looks dull but It's a one time watch if you have not seen the original movie The positives of the movie is Copied Story and the best entertainer #arshadwarsi ."

Take a look at the Twitter reaction to Durgamati:

Meanwhile, the film's promotions had begun when the trailer was released. Bhumi stars as Chanchal Chauhan in the film who gets possessed by the supernatural power when she is left alone in the haunted mansion. The film is helmed by G Ashok, who also directed the original Bhaagamathie. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: G Ashok REVEALS why he picked Bhumi Pednekar as lead despite her not being 1st choice for Durgamati

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bhumi Pednekar opens up on exploring horror genre in Durgamati: It will help me to expand myself as an artiste
Durgamati song Baras Baras: Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kapadia find love in each other in soulful ballad by B Praak
Bhumi Pednekar nails a monochromatic OOTD with a matching mask as she kicks off Durgamati promotions; PHOTOS
Bhumi Pednekar to play the lead in the remake of Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie?
EXCLUSIVE: G Ashok REVEALS why he picked Bhumi Pednekar as lead despite her not being 1st choice for Durgamati
EXCLUSIVE: Jisshu Sengupta gets candid about Durgamati preparations; Calls Bhumi Pednekar ‘fabulous actor’