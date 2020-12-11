Durgamati Twitter Review: Fans suggest to ditch Bhumi Pednekar’s film, recommend Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie

Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kapadia, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and others starrer Durgamati released today on Amazon Prime Video. The Twitter reaction is in and fans seem not pleased with this remake of Anushka Shetty's film Bhaagamathie.

After a long wait, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati has released today on Amazon Prime Video. The horror film has been in the news from day 1 owing to various reasons including a change in the name and it being a remake of a Telugu film, Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty. Now, as the film has hit the OTT platform, reviews have started to come in and well, Twitterati does not seem much impressed with the Hindi remake of the Telugu film.

While the film revolves around a myth about Durgamati, it delves into the horror genre and does try to spook the audiences. Starring actors like Karan Kapadia, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill apart from Bhumi, Durgamati takes us through the world of politics as well as the corruption involved in it. While performances of Bhumi and Arshad in the film are being praised, the fans who have seen the South original starring Anushka don't seem very much pleased with it.

Many have been recommending Bhaagamathie instead of Durgamati. A user wrote, "Just watched Durgamati all i can say is there is no creativity. All the scenes seemed like copy pasted. Bhumi couldn’t match the powerful performance of Anushka. Anushka’s was phenomenal in Bhaagamathie.Bgm was ok though. #Durgamati #AnushkaShetty #BhumiPednekar @MsAnushkaShetty." Another wrote, "A decent try #Durgamati After watching the Telugu Movie Bhagamatgie this looks dull but It's a one time watch if you have not seen the original movie The positives of the movie is Copied Story and the best entertainer #arshadwarsi ."

Take a look at the Twitter reaction to Durgamati:

Seen So Much Reviews About #Durgamati...

Also Seen Some People Comparing Durgamati With #Bhaagmathie....I Also Watch Durgamati Yesterday I Just Want To Say Dear Bollywood Copy Whatever Movies You Like But Don't Try To Copy #AnushkaShetty 's Movie No One Can Match Her Grace 1/2 — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ SOHOM ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@SohomTwtz) December 11, 2020

@PrimeVideoIN I could not understand if u remake a movie.. then why do u call it an Amazon original film.. @bhumipednekar @MsAnushkaShetty !!! #Durgamati — Dr ASA (@AtkarAnant) December 11, 2020

It u see #bhagmathie first then #Durgamati .u will clearly notice tht all r doing acting half heartedly . No way it's near original @bhumipednekar .

Spoiler is that ,plz don't c bhagmathie 1st otherwise u can't tolerate even 10 minutes of durgamati #DurgamatiReview @ArshadWarsi — failtrader (@failtrader2) December 11, 2020

To those planning to watch #Durgamati ... pls watch #Baaghamati instead. #Anushka was outstanding. #BhumiPednekar was no where close to her in terms of performance. I have watched both. Hence saying this. — Harsha (@R_H_A_R) December 11, 2020

#Durgamati Terrible movie, ultra tedious Extremely bad choice for remake.

Never have i ever thought @bhumipednekar ki acting etni buri Shouting “DurgaMati” every few minute make no sense..over acting ko dukaan.

.. @ArshadWarsi waste of your talent. #PrimeVideo — Gannu Katel (@KatelGanesh) December 11, 2020

#Durgamati

Whatever remake project Bollywood takes up....It turns it into shit.. Bollywood is literally Shit Factory....Not even 1% of what #Bhagmathiee was !! — MudijiBurnolWale (@Sankalp_J30) December 10, 2020

Just watched #Durgamati and all I can say is that it's a very poor remake of #Bhaagamathie . It doesn't even came close to it's original one. I admire the acting skills of #BhumiPednekar a lot, but this time she fails to deliver #ArshadWarsi is average. 1.5/5 — Shivom Rao (@shivrao26) December 10, 2020

#Durgamati is pathetic , bollywood again you ruined it. #Bhaagamathie was epic and please don't remake just to make money. If you have that much money go and buy some class .

Personally I feel @bhumipednekar ji overacted, pic.twitter.com/oJhHCNnaDM — Vikas Mehta (@vmehtaBJP) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the film's promotions had begun when the trailer was released. Bhumi stars as Chanchal Chauhan in the film who gets possessed by the supernatural power when she is left alone in the haunted mansion. The film is helmed by G Ashok, who also directed the original Bhaagamathie. It is produced by , Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

