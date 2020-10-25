Dussehra 2020: Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & others extend wishes on holy occasion

As everyone is celebrating the holy festival of Dussehra in India, Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to send wishes to the fans with sweet messages.

The festive season has begun across India and after celebrating the holy festival of Navratri, it is time for Dussehra. The holy occasion marks the victory of good over evil and symbolises that one should always fight the evil not just in the world but within us as well. On this auspicious occasion, several celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans across the world including , , , , Kriti Sanon etc.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Every Dussehra we celebrate the victory of good over evil and the resurgence of hope & faith. May this day be the beginning of a happier, healthier tomorrow. Happy Dussehra.” On the other hand, mom to be Anushka Sharma also wished for happiness and prosperity for people around her and wrote, “May this Dussehra light up a bright year ahead for all of us! Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Dussehra.”

Kriti Sanon, who has been using the social media platform to share powerful thoughts these days, posted a quote from Ikigai which read as, ‘We all have the capacity to do noble or terrible things. The side of the equation we end up on depends on our decisions, not on the condition in which we find ourselves.’ She captioned the post as, “Happy Dussehra. Let’s choose to see good over evil in ourselves as well as in others. Let’s think and speak good over evil!”

Take a look at Celebrity wishes on the occasion of Dussehra:

Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil#HappyDussehra — (@ajaydevgn) October 25, 2020

Let’s all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/s7DCCignXK — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 25, 2020

Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.#HappyDussehra — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 25, 2020

The metaphoric #Raavan lives within us... and within our society. Let us look within! #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/cRutEdgRHg — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 25, 2020

Sab hi ko Dussehra ki bahot bahot shubhkaamnaaein. May we overcome the negativity in ourselves, and may the positivity in us spread light in the lives of others Love.

a. — (@aamir_khan) October 25, 2020

