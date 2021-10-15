Dussehra 2021: Katrina Kaif wishes fans, hopes for happy beginnings ahead of Sooryavanshi release

One of the festivals that are widely celebrated across the country is Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. The day is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country. This festival marks the victory of good over evil. On the auspicious day, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and wished her fans. She also hoped for happy beginnings ahead of Sooryavanshi release. Taking to her gram, she wrote, “हैपी दशहरा. May this day be an auspicious and happy beginning for all, and for us as we begin our Sooryavanshi journey.”

Along with extending Dusshera wishes, Katrina also dropped a series of stunning pictures in traditional attire. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful red lehenga highlighting multicoloured floral print billowing skirt, matching dupatta, and a red full sleeve high neck textured blouse. Excitement is in the air ever since the much-awaited Rohit Shetty cop universe got its release date finalised for Diwali 2021. As the movie’s release date is approaching, the star cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote Sooryavanshi. Keeping up with the trajectory, yesterday, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty were spotted promoting their upcoming film.

Take a look: